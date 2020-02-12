Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian CHAPMAN

Add a Memory
Brian CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Brian of Bomaderry formerly of Dapto



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on 6 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Kerri. Much loved Pa of his grandchildren Ella, Georgia. Loved brother of Pat. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -