CHAPMAN Brian of Bomaderry formerly of Dapto
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on 6 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Kerri. Much loved Pa of his grandchildren Ella, Georgia. Loved brother of Pat. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 12, 2020