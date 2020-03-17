Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Brian Bruce CADGER

Brian Bruce CADGER Notice
CADGER Brian Bruce

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 13 March 2020. Loving husband of the late Erika. Loving father of Jason and grandfather of Natasha. Loved brother and brother in law of Andrew (dec) and Kim, Ronald and Claudette, and Eric Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends



Aged 70 Years

Gone to the races.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 17, 2020
