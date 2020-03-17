|
|
CADGER Brian Bruce
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 13 March 2020. Loving husband of the late Erika. Loving father of Jason and grandfather of Natasha. Loved brother and brother in law of Andrew (dec) and Kim, Ronald and Claudette, and Eric Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends
Aged 70 Years
Gone to the races.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 17, 2020