H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Brenda Lilian CHAPMAN

Brenda Lilian CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Brenda Lilian of Wollongong, formerly of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Friday August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Justin and Debbie, and Paul. Much loved Grandma of Chelsea and James, Lori, Holly and Luke, Jack, Heidi, Ashley, and Great Grandma of Caden.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019
