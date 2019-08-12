|
CHAPMAN Brenda Lilian of Wollongong, formerly of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Friday August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Justin and Debbie, and Paul. Much loved Grandma of Chelsea and James, Lori, Holly and Luke, Jack, Heidi, Ashley, and Great Grandma of Caden.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 12, 2019