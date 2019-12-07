Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Brenda KILKELLY

Brenda KILKELLY Notice
KILKELLY (nee Puckeridge) Brenda of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother, mother in law and Nan. Loved sister and sister in law. Brenda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to National Breast Cancer Foundationwould be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
