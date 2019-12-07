|
KILKELLY (nee Puckeridge) Brenda of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother, mother in law and Nan. Loved sister and sister in law. Brenda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 76 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brenda's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to National Breast Cancer Foundationwould be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019