H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Brad JAYE

Brad JAYE Notice
JAYE Brad of Windang

formerly of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on February 16, 2020. Dearly loved father and father in law of Michelle, Darren and Lynne. Much loved Grandad of Josh and Jazmine. Loved and admired brother of his sister Helen. Brother of Vince (dec), Lorraine, Michael and beloved and favoured uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Aged 72 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brad's funeral service to be held at The Family Chapel Wollongong Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
