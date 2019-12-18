|
|
GERMYN, Boyd 27.08.1934 - 13.12.2019 Late of Wollongong, formerly of Cessnock and Yass Loved Son of Ellen "Ginge" (dec.) Devoted Nephew of Clare Hooper (dec.) Loved by Helen, Lawrence, Margaret and Gerard Hooper, the Anderton and Kinpe families. Boyd Will Be Missed By Those Who Loved, Liked and Cared For Him. Requiem Mass (Tridentine Latin Rite) for the Repose of the Soul of BOYD will be celebrated in St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Cnr Flagstaff and Bruce Roads, Warrawong on Saturday 21st December 2019, commencing at 11.00am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to RSPCA may wish to be considered.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019