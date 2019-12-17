|
|
DZEROV Boris
of Berkeley, formerly of Cringila
Passed away peacefully on Friday December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Ljubica. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Katerina and Milos, Daniela and Don. Much loved Dedo of Emily, and Tiana. Loved brother of Zora. A loved uncle of Dragi and Snezana, and their daughters Zorica and Kristina. Boris will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 78 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TODAY, Tuesday December 17 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Boris, to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019