Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Boris DZEROV
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boris DZEROV

Add a Memory
Boris DZEROV Notice
DZEROV Boris

of Berkeley, formerly of Cringila



Passed away peacefully on Friday December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Ljubica. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Katerina and Milos, Daniela and Don. Much loved Dedo of Emily, and Tiana. Loved brother of Zora. A loved uncle of Dragi and Snezana, and their daughters Zorica and Kristina. Boris will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 78 Years

Forever in our hearts

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the chapel of Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TODAY, Tuesday December 17 at 4pm.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Boris, to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -