Home
Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche CHARTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Mary CHARTERS

Add a Memory
Blanche Mary CHARTERS Notice
CHARTERS Blanche Mary of Wollongong

formerly of Port Kembla



Blanche passed away peacefully while sleeping on 5 December 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Vicky and Bert Smith. Dear Nanna of her granddaughters Emily, Carly, Lyndsey and their husbands. Loving Great Nanna to Billie, Charlotte, Jack, Darcy and Lucy. Blanche will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our Hearts



A graveside service for Blanche will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -