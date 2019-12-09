|
CHARTERS Blanche Mary of Wollongong
formerly of Port Kembla
Blanche passed away peacefully while sleeping on 5 December 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Vicky and Bert Smith. Dear Nanna of her granddaughters Emily, Carly, Lyndsey and their husbands. Loving Great Nanna to Billie, Charlotte, Jack, Darcy and Lucy. Blanche will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A graveside service for Blanche will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 9, 2019