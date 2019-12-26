|
JOSEVSKI Blagoja (Bill) of Blackbutt Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on Monday, 23 December 2019. Beloved husband of Spasa (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lupco and Karolina. Much loved Dedo of Jasmina and Tomislav, Nikki and Goce and great Dedo of Zack. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mile and Lenka. Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia. Aged 80 Years Forever in our hearts Prayers will be held in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong TODAY, Thursday 26 December 2019 at 4pm. Blagoja's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 1pm, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 26, 2019