DIMOVSKI Blagoja â€˜Bob' Passed away at home surrounded by loving family on March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Violetka. Dearly loved father of Suzy and Lube, and father inlaw of Diane. Loved Dedo of Luke and Claire. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 75 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to Myeloma Australia would be greatly appreciated.
