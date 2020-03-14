Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church
10 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Blagoja "Bob" DIMOVSKI

Blagoja "Bob" DIMOVSKI Notice
DIMOVSKI Blagoja â€˜Bob' Passed away at home surrounded by loving family on March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Violetka. Dearly loved father of Suzy and Lube, and father inlaw of Diane. Loved Dedo of Luke and Claire. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 75 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to Myeloma Australia would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
