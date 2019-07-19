Home
WARREN, William 'Bill" Passed away peacefully on 15th July 2019 Aged 76 years Late of Ulladulla Formerly of Shellharbour Beloved husband of Jenny Much loved Father and Father-In-Law of lan, Karen and James, Brad and Stacey Proud Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren The Relatives and Friends of the late Bill Warren are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at Sandridge Cemetery, Ocean Street, Mollymook on 24th July 2019 at 11:00 am. Please wear casual attire In Lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Shoalhaven Renal Clinic



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 19, 2019
