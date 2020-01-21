|
TAYLOR Beverley "Bevie" of Horsley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 19 January 2020. Beloved wife of David. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Sharron and Terry, Belinda and Malcolm, Michael and Vicki. Loving Nan to her 10 grandchildren, Great-Nan to her 12 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law. Will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 years
We will miss your smiling face, a special person, no one can replace
'Gone Gardening'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beverley's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday, 23 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020