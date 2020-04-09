|
BEVERLEY ELAINE CLARK
Born in Forbes 6.12.1938 and late of Woonona. Sadly passed away on 6.04.2020.
Fairies wearing columbines in their hair and riding rocking horses will carry Bev's spirit to reunite her with loving husband Allan (dec 2010).
Beverley mattered so much to so many and her legacy will live on through daughter Alarna, son Rowen, son in law Gerard, grandchildren Jordan, Luke, Paige and great grandson Levi.
Heartfelt memories will always remain, with cousin Sherry and Kerry and special friends Gerda and Lorrie.
Bev's beautiful welcoming smile, her genuine care and concern for others and her creative talents will be forever missed.
We regretfully inform, due to current health conditions facing our country, a funeral will not be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family C/O PO Box 139 Corrimal NSW 2518.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 9, 2020