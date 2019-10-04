|
|
POTTER Beverley Clare of Wollongong, formerly of Helensburgh
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 29 September 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Nichola. Much loved Nanna of Thomas. Loved Sister, Sister in law, Godmother, Aunty and Great Aunt. Beverley will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.
Aged 76 Years
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
At Rest
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beverley's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street Helensburgh on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Helensburgh Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Helensburgh.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019