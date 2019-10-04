Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley POTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Clare POTTER

Add a Memory
Beverley Clare POTTER Notice
POTTER Beverley Clare of Wollongong, formerly of Helensburgh



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 29 September 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Nichola. Much loved Nanna of Thomas. Loved Sister, Sister in law, Godmother, Aunty and Great Aunt. Beverley will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

God has you in his keeping,

we have you in our hearts.

At Rest



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beverley's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, McMillan Street Helensburgh on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Helensburgh Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Helensburgh.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.