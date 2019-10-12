Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Betty WEIR

Betty WEIR Notice
WEIR Betty of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on 7 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gordon and Susana, Liz, Alison and Christopher. Loving Gran of her grandchildren Molly, Connor, Charlotte. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
