|
|
WEIR Betty of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on 7 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Gordon and Susana, Liz, Alison and Christopher. Loving Gran of her grandchildren Molly, Connor, Charlotte. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019