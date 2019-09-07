|
|
COULTER (Steele) Betty Norma 26.09.1927 - 01.09.2019
Late of Blackbutt
Beloved Wife of Gordon. Loving Mum and Mother-In-Law of Yvonne & Peter and Denise & Patrick. Cherished Nan of Amy, Kate, Alex, Kesh, Bethany and Great Nan of Taj, Charlotte and Skyla.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for BETTY to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday 10th September 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019