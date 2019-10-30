|
|
LAYCOCK Betty Mary of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John (dec), Dennis, Carol, Judy and John. Much loved Grandma and great Grandma. Loved sister and sister in law and Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
God has you in his keeping
We have you in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
William Beach Gardens Nursing Home
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019