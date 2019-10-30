Home
Betty Mary LAYCOCK

Betty Mary LAYCOCK Notice
LAYCOCK Betty Mary of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John (dec), Dennis, Carol, Judy and John. Much loved Grandma and great Grandma. Loved sister and sister in law and Aunty to her nieces and nephews. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

William Beach Gardens Nursing Home

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
