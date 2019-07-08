Home
Betty Louise KING

Betty Louise KING Notice
KING Betty Louise of

West Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Loving mother of Greg, Mark, Leise and Wade. Loved sister of Bill, Wayne, Alexzandrae and Elizabeth. Much loved Nan to her grandchildren.



Aged 85 years

Sadly missed

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining Park.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Research would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 8 to July 10, 2019
