|
|
KING Betty Louise of
West Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Loving mother of Greg, Mark, Leise and Wade. Loved sister of Bill, Wayne, Alexzandrae and Elizabeth. Much loved Nan to her grandchildren.
Aged 85 years
Sadly missed
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9.30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining Park.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Research would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 8 to July 10, 2019