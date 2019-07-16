Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty TUNBRIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Levine TUNBRIDGE

Add a Memory
Betty Levine TUNBRIDGE Notice
TUNBRIDGE (Godwin) Betty Levine Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on 12th July, 2019. Loving wife to Ray (dec). Much loved mother & mother in law to Sue, Helen (dec), Geoff & Vicki, Graeme & Kay. Adored Nana to her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.



Aged 92 Years

'A Life Well Lived'



Relatives and friends of Betty are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 18th July, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.