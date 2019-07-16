|
|
TUNBRIDGE (Godwin) Betty Levine Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on 12th July, 2019. Loving wife to Ray (dec). Much loved mother & mother in law to Sue, Helen (dec), Geoff & Vicki, Graeme & Kay. Adored Nana to her Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Aged 92 Years
'A Life Well Lived'
Relatives and friends of Betty are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 18th July, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Legacy Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 16 to July 18, 2019