MURTAGH Betty Joyce of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved wife of Murray. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bev and Greg, Sandra and Daryl, Deb and Barry, Rhonda and Clive, Tania and Mark, Graham and Fiona. Much loved wonderful Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dot and Leo, Anne and Jim (dec), Joe and Joan.
Aged 82 Years
We will miss your smiling face
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020