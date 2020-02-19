Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Betty Joyce MURTAGH

Betty Joyce MURTAGH Notice
MURTAGH Betty Joyce of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved wife of Murray. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bev and Greg, Sandra and Daryl, Deb and Barry, Rhonda and Clive, Tania and Mark, Graham and Fiona. Much loved wonderful Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dot and Leo, Anne and Jim (dec), Joe and Joan.



Aged 82 Years

We will miss your smiling face

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
