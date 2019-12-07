Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
BETTY JOAN JOHNSON


1931 - 2019
BETTY JOAN JOHNSON Notice
BETTY JOAN JOHNSON 22-5-1931 - 3-12-2019 Late of Woonona I.R.T



Passed away peacefully. Beloved daughter of Rachael and Sydney Johnson (both dec). A beautiful lady, loved by her many family and friends. Betty will be sadly missed by all. Thankyou to the Staff at I.R.T Woonona for their care and compassion given to Betty.





Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10 am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
