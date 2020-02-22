|
|
CAREY Betty Florence Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Carey. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Robert (dec), Michael and Rosalind, Greg and Pauline, Craig, Julianne and Peter, Bradley and Brielle. Much loved Nanna to all her grandchildren.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Until we meet again
Rest in Peace Mum
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dementia Australia Research Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020