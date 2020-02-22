Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Betty Florence CAREY

Betty Florence CAREY Notice
CAREY Betty Florence Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Carey. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Robert (dec), Michael and Rosalind, Greg and Pauline, Craig, Julianne and Peter, Bradley and Brielle. Much loved Nanna to all her grandchildren.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our hearts

Until we meet again

Rest in Peace Mum



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Australia Research Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
