COCHRAN Betty of Lake Illawarra
formerly of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 21 November 2019. Beloved partner of Graham and beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Garry and Helen, Craig (dec), Cindy (dec). Loving Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 87 years
A special lady
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
National Heart Foundation
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019