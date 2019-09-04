Home
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY PELLICCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY CHRISTINE PELLICCI

Add a Memory
BETTY CHRISTINE PELLICCI Notice
PELLICCI BETTY CHRISTINE of Brownsville



Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Loved wife of the Late Cesare. Loving mother and mother in law to Desmond and Judy, Vickie and Medhat. Muched loved Nanna to Christopher and Justin. Beloved sister to Rita (dec), George (dec), Mary, Dulcie and Graham (dec).



Aged 86 Years

Rest At Peace

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held within the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday September 6, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.