PELLICCI BETTY CHRISTINE of Brownsville
Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019. Loved wife of the Late Cesare. Loving mother and mother in law to Desmond and Judy, Vickie and Medhat. Muched loved Nanna to Christopher and Justin. Beloved sister to Rita (dec), George (dec), Mary, Dulcie and Graham (dec).
Aged 86 Years
Rest At Peace
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held within the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday September 6, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019