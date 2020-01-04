Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettina ARNOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettina "Tina" ARNOTT

Add a Memory
Bettina "Tina" ARNOTT Notice
ARNOTT Bettina â€˜Tina' 21.12.41 to 30.12.19

of Thirroul



Sleeping peacefully, beloved partner of Merv (dec). Loving Mum to Kim and Belinda, their husbands Tim and Russell. Loved Lovely Nanna and Nanny to Summar, Mitchell, Ryan, Jake and Elora. Loved Great Nanna to Kiah and Harper. Tina will be sadly missed by her loving family, furbabies and many dear friends.



Aged 78 Years

'Look, I've made the paper'

Love to all.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tina's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday January 6, 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -