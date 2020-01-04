|
ARNOTT Bettina â€˜Tina' 21.12.41 to 30.12.19
of Thirroul
Sleeping peacefully, beloved partner of Merv (dec). Loving Mum to Kim and Belinda, their husbands Tim and Russell. Loved Lovely Nanna and Nanny to Summar, Mitchell, Ryan, Jake and Elora. Loved Great Nanna to Kiah and Harper. Tina will be sadly missed by her loving family, furbabies and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
'Look, I've made the paper'
Love to all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tina's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday January 6, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020