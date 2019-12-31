|
|
DAVIS Beryl Margaret of Thirroul
Passed away suddenly on December 29, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stephen, Gary and Kim, Paul. Much loved Nan of Cameron, Reagan and Joshua. Beryl will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday January 3, 2020 at 2 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 31, 2019