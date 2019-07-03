Home
Beryl Iris DAVIES

Beryl Iris DAVIES Notice
DAVIES Beryl Iris of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on, 29 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ray and Deirdre, Carol and Alan. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. Loved sister of the late Kevin. Beryl will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 94 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday 5 July, 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
