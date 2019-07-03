|
|
DAVIES Beryl Iris of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on, 29 June 2019. Beloved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ray and Deirdre, Carol and Alan. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. Loved sister of the late Kevin. Beryl will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday 5 July, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019