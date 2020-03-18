|
PIETRUCHA Bernie 13th March 2020 Late of Fitzroy Falls Treasured husband of Maureen. Cherished father of Chris, Matt & Nellie, Cassie & Bastian and loved brother of Therese. Aged 64 Years. Family and friends of BERNIE are invited to a celebration of his life to be held at 10 Casuarina Crescent, Fitzroy Falls on Monday 30th March 2020 at 2:00pm. Family request for everyone to wear jeans. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Lady Rose Funerals 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020