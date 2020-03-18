Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
10 Casuarina Crescent
Fitzroy Falls
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernie PIETRUCHA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernie PIETRUCHA

Add a Memory
Bernie PIETRUCHA Notice
PIETRUCHA Bernie 13th March 2020 Late of Fitzroy Falls Treasured husband of Maureen. Cherished father of Chris, Matt & Nellie, Cassie & Bastian and loved brother of Therese. Aged 64 Years. Family and friends of BERNIE are invited to a celebration of his life to be held at 10 Casuarina Crescent, Fitzroy Falls on Monday 30th March 2020 at 2:00pm. Family request for everyone to wear jeans. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. Lady Rose Funerals 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -