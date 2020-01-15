|
|
TEIXEIRA Bernardete of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 11 January 2020. Beloved wife of Vasco. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia and Pushkin, Mandy and Paul, Kerry-Ann and Thomas. Much loved Avo of Ibrahim, Maryam, Zara, Courtney, Isla, Elliot, Lewis. Bernardete will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Madeira.
Aged 68 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday 16 January, 2020 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bernardete's funeral service to be held at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road Warrawong on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020