|
|
KUNZE Benjamin Peter Of Shellharbour
21/09/19-10/12/19
Taken too soon on Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Loved deeply by Chloe, Dylan and Jack, Mumma, Joanne and Peter (deceased), Marcie and Archie. Benny will be sadly missed by his loving family and and many friends.
Aged 28 Years
Forever loved
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ben's funeral service to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery.
Details of the wake to celebrate Benny's life will be announced at his service.
In lieu of flowers donations to Beyond Blue and The Man Walk Group would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019