Benedetto SILVERI

Benedetto SILVERI Notice
SILVERI Benedetto of Keiraville



Passed away on September 15, 2019. Loving husband to the late Elide. Loved father and father in law to Fabio and Chryssie, Patrizia and Vincenzo. Much loved Nonno to Nathan, Andre, Damon, Gianni. Beloved brother to Bice, Rimola, Tonino, Remo and Giovanni. Benedetto will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 81 years

Forever in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Benedetto's soul will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday Septemeber 20, 2019 at 11.00am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka.



Rosary wil be recited in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 7.00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
