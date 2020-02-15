Home
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Belmira LUCAS Notice
LUCAS Belmira Of Berkeley



She passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Jose. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jose (dec), Fatima, Maria, Luis and Evangelista, Gabriel and Sandra, Moses and Cassie. Cherished AvÃ³ of her grandchildren Ian, Chris, Shandy, Janette, Michelle, Andy, Danny, Nuno, Cindy, Brendan, Stephanie, Melissa, Nicole, Tiara, Sophie, and Tiago. Loved sister of Jose. Belmira will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Sunday February 16, 2020 at 6pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Belmira's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Monday February 17, 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
