BARDEN Belle of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully while sleeping on Wednesday, 22 January 2020. Wife of Snow (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Chris, Sharon, Brian and Jenny, Leonie and KB, Paul. Dear Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Belle will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Belle's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail on Wednesday 28 January 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020