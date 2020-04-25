|
BEHROUZ HASHEMI 11/10/1960 - 31/03/2020 Behrouz was born on 11 October 1960 in Tihran, Iran. He loved cars and motorcycles. In his teenage years, often he would spend his time working on car engines, fixing and riding motorbikes. In his youth he would go to ski in the mountains. Behrouz and his wife Sima were followers of the BahÃ¡'Ã Faith and due to the circumstances of the time, like many others that were affected by the persecution of the BahÃ¡'Ãs in Iran, Behrouz's life was threatened when authorities had recognised that he was a BahÃ¡'Ã at his place of work. Following this, they decided to leave Iran in 1986, living initially in Pakistan before settling in Australia in 1988. After living in Sydney for a brief period, they decided to move to Kiama to be close to family and to assist the local BahÃ¡'Ã community in Kiama. From the start, Behrouz was very hardworking. He would travel to Sydney every day for his work, with his total work day representing about 18 hours. Behrouz and Sima started a family painting business called "Bruce's Brush Painting Services" that focused on commercial, residential and schools. He also owned a car dealer business called "BSH Motor Vehicle Wholesaler" which he thoroughly enjoyed pursuing because of his love for cars. From coming to Australia with limited English, a quality that Behrouz demonstrated was his ability to strike a connection with any person who crossed his path. This skill matched his work, as it demanded that he meet with many different customers in different settings. His companies were well-regarded and Behrouz's reputation was well-recognised for being fair and generous with his workers. One of Behrouz's qualities was his unconditional kindness to everyone around him, and wanting to always be of service to the best of his ability. People in need was a condition that he could not rest easily about. His life was dedicated to love for his family, love for his Faith and service through his work and for the BahÃ¡'Ã community. On 31 March, Behrouz passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 59 years old. The period of the last few week has been very challenging for our family as we have come to terms with his sudden passing. Our family has been grateful for the messages of support and condolences over this period. Though we miss him severely here, we know that his soul is progressing and that he is watching over all of us. He was the son of Mahin and the late Seyed Mohammad, brother of Massoud and Bahram, father of Naeem and Nabil, father-in-law of Fatemeh and grandfather of Darya. The family can be contacted via email ([email protected])
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020