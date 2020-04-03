|
|
BUSHBY Beatrice Emily Passed away peacefully on March 27th 2020, formerly of Berkeley. Dearly beloved Wife of the late John. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Stephen & Wendy, Wayne & Jenny. Adored Nana of Aaron, Daniel, Amy, Melissa, Diana and her Great Grandchildren, Jack, Addison, Annie, Lachie and Sienna.
Aged 83 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A private service for Beatrice will be held today.
If you are a relative or friend, please take a
few moments to reflect upon her life.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020