Barry Thomas TAYLOR

Barry Thomas TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Barry Thomas Of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019. Beloved Husband of Ivy. Dearly loved father of Dennis, Darryl, Lynette, Janette, Stephen, Robbie, Jason. Loving Pop of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand children. Barry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Barry's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home,Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Parkinson's NSW would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
