|
|
TAYLOR Barry of North Nowra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 2 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jill. Dearly loved father of Vicki, Greg, David and their families. Barry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our hearts
Barry's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funerals Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Thursday, 10 October 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019