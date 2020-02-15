Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry RZEMINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry RZEMINSKI

Add a Memory
Barry RZEMINSKI Notice
RZEMINSKI Barry Known as Spike

Formerly of Towradgi



Dearly beloved husband of Faye (dec). Loving partner of Maureen (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry, Paul, John & Kylie. Adored pop of Noah, Zachary and Paige.



Aged 72 Years



Relatives and friends of Spike are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 20th February, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Lakeside Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -