|
|
RZEMINSKI Barry Known as Spike
Formerly of Towradgi
Dearly beloved husband of Faye (dec). Loving partner of Maureen (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Barry, Paul, John & Kylie. Adored pop of Noah, Zachary and Paige.
Aged 72 Years
Relatives and friends of Spike are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 20th February, 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service the Funeral will proceed to, Lakeside Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020