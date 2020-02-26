Home
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
12 Tebbutt Street
Windsor
Barry Joseph MCDONALD


1932 - 2020
Barry Joseph MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD, Barry Joseph 09.09.1932 ~ 22.02.2020 Late of South Windsor Formerly of Lake Heights Much loved husband of Brenda (Dec). Loving father of Michael, Stephen, Gregory and David (Dec). Loving Popo, Great Grandfather and Great Great Grandfather to their families. In Our Hearts Always The relatives and friends of Barry are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 12 Tebbutt Street, Windsor on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Following the Mass the cortege will proceed to Richmond Lawn Cemetery, Dight Street, Richmond.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
