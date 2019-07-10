|
|
TOLHURST BARRY JOHN of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at IRT, Woonona. Loved husband of Doreen. Loving father of Rob, Vanessa, and Jenny. Loved step father of Greg and Sharon, Brett and Sarah Carpenter. Loving grandfather and great grandfather to their children. Loved brother of Ray and Rosemary and brother in law to the Love families. Barry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
.
Aged 76 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on July 12, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019