Barbara TRAVERS Notice
TRAVERS Barbara With sadness we announce the passing of Barb on Tuesday 21st April, 2020. Dearly loved Wife of John (dec). Cherished Mother and Mother in law of Linda & Neil, Tim (dec), Sue & Mark, Anna & Robert, Owen & Lynne (dec) and Jenny. Adored Ma and Great Ma of her 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loving Sister and Aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Will be lovingly remembered by her family

Forever in our hearts

Aged 86 Years



A family service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
