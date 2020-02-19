|
|
PEARSE Barbara Sinclair of Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved wife of Rob and the late Bruce Campbell. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Carolyn, Neil and Donna, Alex and Sally, Jim and Leanne. Much loved Grandma and Nanna of her grandchildren Loved sister of Pam.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
In God's hands
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at Gerringong Uniting Church, Fern Street Gerringong on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 11am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020