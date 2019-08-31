Home
Barbara RING Notice
RING Barbara of Flinders



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 28 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul, Steven and Karen. Adored Nan of Skye, Jessica, Gemma, Joshua and Granny to Anton, Hope. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday September 6, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Australia

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
