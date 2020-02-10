Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Barbara "Barb" JENSON

Barbara "Barb" JENSON Notice
JENSON Barbara "Barb" of Bulli



Passed away surrounded by loving family on Friday, 7 February 2020. Beloved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Jodi and Jono, Karen and Craig. Much loved Grandma of Shaun, Jaide, Josh, Jessie. Loved sister of Bev (dec), Shirly, Jimmy, Billy. Barb will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barb's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020
