|
|
BEARD Barbara Ellenor May of Hill Top
Passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Rev. Ron Beard. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Roseanne and Reg, Timothy and Janelle, Andrew and Robyn. Much loved Grandma of Eleanor, Ronnie, Harry, Joshua, Ethan, Breanna, Rebekah, Vanessa, Henry and GG of Ava. Loved sister and sister in law of Margaret and Ron (dec), Reginald and Evelyn, Elizabeth (dec) and John and their families. Barbara will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Gone Home to the Lord
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service for Barbara at the Family Chapel Wollongong Crematoria, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 10.30am.
A memorial service will also be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Main Street, Mittagong on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Bush Church Aid and Anglican Aid would be greatly apprecaited.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019