BUTTERFIELD Barbara of Windang
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 22 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sharon, Peter and Nadine, Stephen and Cindy. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Rachel, Jessica, Ben, Emily and great grandchildren Drake, Trey, Olivia.
Aged 86 years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Forever in our hearts
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019