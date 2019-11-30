Home
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home Warilla
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
More Obituaries for Barbara BUTTERFIELD
Barbara BUTTERFIELD

Barbara BUTTERFIELD Notice
BUTTERFIELD Barbara of Windang



Passed away peacefully on Friday, 22 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sharon, Peter and Nadine, Stephen and Cindy. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Rachel, Jessica, Ben, Emily and great grandchildren Drake, Trey, Olivia.



Aged 86 years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace

Forever in our hearts

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
