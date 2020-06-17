Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara "Barb" BRAY

Add a Memory
Barbara "Barb" BRAY Notice
BRAY Barbara 'Barb' of Woonona

formerly of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Jade, Sarah and Scott, Stuart and Pauline. Cherished Nanna Barbara of Alana, Talon, Zahlee, Sharna, Lily. Loved sister and sister in law of Mary and David (dec). Aunty to Marcus, Andrea, and Julian. Mum will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 years



Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 12noon.



If you're unable to attend Barbara's service, the family kindly advise that her service will be available to view via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -