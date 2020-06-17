|
|
BRAY Barbara 'Barb' of Woonona
formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ian and Jade, Sarah and Scott, Stuart and Pauline. Cherished Nanna Barbara of Alana, Talon, Zahlee, Sharna, Lily. Loved sister and sister in law of Mary and David (dec). Aunty to Marcus, Andrea, and Julian. Mum will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 19 June 2020 at 12noon.
If you're unable to attend Barbara's service, the family kindly advise that her service will be available to view via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020