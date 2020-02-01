|
|
GREGSON Audrey of Cringila
Passed away peacefully with her son and daughter at her side on Monday, 27 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Colin. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Dawn-Marie and Chris, Gary and Rachael. Loving Nan of Bodhi, Lara, Scarlett, Ashton, and Lucas. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 69 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at 10am.
At Audrey's request please wear bright colours to her service.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020