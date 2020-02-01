Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
GREGSON Audrey of Cringila



Passed away peacefully with her son and daughter at her side on Monday, 27 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Colin. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Dawn-Marie and Chris, Gary and Rachael. Loving Nan of Bodhi, Lara, Scarlett, Ashton, and Lucas. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 69 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at 10am.



At Audrey's request please wear bright colours to her service.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
