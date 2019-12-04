|
BECKMANN (Née Limond) Audrey Passed away peacefully on Friday November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Conrad. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Faye and Ron, Michael, and their families. Loved sister of Sylvia, and her family. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's funeral service to be held at the Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Friday December 6, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019