BARRINGTON Audrey of Horsley, formerly of Bass Hill
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 2, 2019. Loving and caring wife of the late John, mother and mother-in-law of Diane & Alan Langbien, Richard & Ann, Gordon (dec) & Lili and Tad to her grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Audrey are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jeramatta Street, Dapto on Friday December 6, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HammondCareHorsley would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019