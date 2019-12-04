Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
24 Jeramatta Street
Dapto
View Map
1924 - 2019
BARRINGTON Audrey of Horsley, formerly of Bass Hill



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 2, 2019. Loving and caring wife of the late John, mother and mother-in-law of Diane & Alan Langbien, Richard & Ann, Gordon (dec) & Lili and Tad to her grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Audrey are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jeramatta Street, Dapto on Friday December 6, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to HammondCareHorsley would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019
